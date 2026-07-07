Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Jazz

Angela Petrucci & Alison Blanchero: A tribute to influential female vocalists of the past 100 years

  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Jazz

Angela Petrucci & Alison Blanchero: A tribute to influential female vocalists of the past 100 years

Her Century of Song: A tribute to influential female vocalists of the past 100 years

Vocalists Angela Petrucci and Alison Banchero are teaming up to bring you an evening of soulful serenades celebrating influential female vocalists over the past century! Backed by a band of world-class musicians, this is sure to be an entertaining and moving concert that will have the audience leaving in an even better mood than when they arrived.

The Royal Room
Tickets: $20 advance price | $25 at door
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Royal Room
https://theroyalroomseattle.com/
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.
Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920
https://theroyalroomseattle.com/