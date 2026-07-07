- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Jazz
Angela Petrucci & Alison Blanchero: A tribute to influential female vocalists of the past 100 years
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Jazz
Angela Petrucci & Alison Blanchero: A tribute to influential female vocalists of the past 100 years
Her Century of Song: A tribute to influential female vocalists of the past 100 years
Vocalists Angela Petrucci and Alison Banchero are teaming up to bring you an evening of soulful serenades celebrating influential female vocalists over the past century! Backed by a band of world-class musicians, this is sure to be an entertaining and moving concert that will have the audience leaving in an even better mood than when they arrived.
The Royal Room
Tickets: $20 advance price | $25 at door
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Royal Room
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920