An Evening with Bill Nye

Bill Nye is an American science educator, engineer, television presenter, comedian, inventor, and New York Times bestselling author. As the co-creator and host of the Emmy Award-winning ‘90s television series Bill Nye the Science Guy, Nye has helped introduce science and engineering in an entertaining and accessible way to generations of viewers, fostering an understanding and appreciation for the science that makes our world work.

Nye speaks on a variety of topics during his live shows — many of which are mirrored in his books — including space and planetary science, climate change, environmental issues, current events in science, and his extensive background in television and education.