American Delivery Solving the Maternal Mortality Crisis in Healthcare - Free Education Event

This event features a documentary screening and facilitated discussion centered on the documentary American Delivery. Our goal is to bring healthcare professionals and community members together to better understand the rising maternal mortality rates in the United States, especially the disproportionate impact on women of color. While this conversation is open to the public, the targeted audience are RNs, LPNs, Nursing students and anyone working with pregnant individuals. We want to create a space where healthcare staff can reflect on how implicit bias shows up in maternal settings, its affects on the experiences of birthing mothers, and how each of us can contribute to safer, more equitable care. By learning together, sharing perspectives, and hearing directly from our community, we hope to strengthen awareness and inspire action that improves outcomes for all families.