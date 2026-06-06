Presented by KNKX. The upcoming release Roots & Wings marks the electrifying debut of 20-year-old blues-rock sensation Amani Burnham, who has captivated millions on social media with his raw talent and magnetic presence. Released on the acclaimed Blind Pig Records, this 12-track collection showcases Amani's remarkable guitar work—played uniquely with his right-hand thumb rather than a pick—alongside soulful vocals and introspective songwriting. From the turbo-charged instrumental "Fastlane" to the deeply personal title track reflecting on his Ethiopian roots, the album crackles with groovy blues-rock riffs, cosmic solos, and stinging vibrato. Recorded at the renowned Carriage House Studios with a classic power-trio setup, Roots & Wings honors the legacy of blues-rock giants while heralding a bold new voice for a new generation.