After Hours Premier: Halloween returns to the Ahhhhquarium for a night of fun, frights and aquatic delights. Adults 21+ can creep around our habitats at night. Slink up to the café for dangerously delicious dishes and drinks.

We’ve got lots of frighteningly fun activities to send chills down your spine. Gain insight into your past, present and future with fortune tellers and palm readers. Join us for Ghost Stories of Puget Sound for spine-tingling tales of local mysteries. See master pumpkin carver Russ Leno in action as he transforms a giant pumpkin into a gourd-geous work of art.

Don’t miss your chance to show off your drop-dead gorgeous looks in our costume contest!