A Wondrous Winter’s Eve: Northwest Firelight Chorale Holiday Concert

A Wondrous Winter’s Eve: Awakening Holiday Awe Through Song

This December, the Northwest Firelight Chorale invites you into a world of shimmering song. From festive favorites like I Saw Three Ships, ’Twas the Night Before Christmas, and other familiar “chestnuts” to stunning sacred harmonies, rollicking showstoppers, and a thrilling finale, this holiday tradition will uplift and delight audiences of all ages. Step into the magic, unleash your inner Elf, and enjoy an unforgettable experience of music and merriment.

Tickets and info: nwfirelightchorale.org/holiday