A Wondrous Winter’s Eve: Northwest Firelight Chorale Holiday Concert

A Wondrous Winter’s Eve: Awakening Holiday Awe Through Song

This December, the Northwest Firelight Chorale invites you into a world of shimmering song. From festive favorites like I Saw Three Ships, ’Twas the Night Before Christmas, and other familiar “chestnuts” to stunning sacred harmonies, rollicking showstoppers, and a thrilling finale, this holiday tradition will uplift and delight audiences of all ages. Step into the magic, unleash your inner Elf, and enjoy an unforgettable experience of music and merriment.

