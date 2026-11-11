- Live music: Holidays,
- Live Music: All
A Wondrous Winter’s Eve: Northwest Firelight Chorale Holiday Concert
- Live music: Holidays,
- Live Music: All
A Wondrous Winter’s Eve: Northwest Firelight Chorale Holiday Concert
A Wondrous Winter’s Eve: Awakening Holiday Awe Through Song
This December, the Northwest Firelight Chorale invites you into a world of shimmering song. From festive favorites like I Saw Three Ships, ’Twas the Night Before Christmas, and other familiar “chestnuts” to stunning sacred harmonies, rollicking showstoppers, and a thrilling finale, this holiday tradition will uplift and delight audiences of all ages. Step into the magic, unleash your inner Elf, and enjoy an unforgettable experience of music and merriment.
Phinney Lutheran Church
$15-25
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Dec 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Northwest Firelight Chorale
tickets@nwfirelightchorale.org
Phinney Lutheran Church
7500 Greenwood Ave NSeattle, Washington 98103