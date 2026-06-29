A Taste of Japan: Meet the Makers at ChefShop

Stop by ChefShop for a free drop-in tasting with visiting Japanese specialty ingredient makers from Yugeta Soy Sauce, Wadaman Sesame, and Nitto Jozo. This rare Seattle event brings together three makers rooted in Japanese craft traditions, from soy sauce brewing and shirotamari to deeply aromatic sesame products. Taste premium soy sauces, sesame pastes, ponzu, sesame oils, and other Japanese specialties while learning how these ingredients are made, how they’re used in Japan, and how they can add depth, umami, and subtle complexity to your own cooking. July 11, 1–5 PM.