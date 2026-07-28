A Legacy in Every Bottle: The WeRise "Tessie" Riesling Release Party

Join us as we officially launch the WeRise "Tessie" Riesling, a wine crafted in loving tribute to Jamila's mother, Tessie Conley.

As an activist for the Black community, Tessie spent her life standing up for progress, equality, and community empowerment. To honor her legacy, we partnered with E3 Wines, an incredible non-profit winery dedicated to eradicating social injustice, one bottle at a time. The mission of E3 is one that would have resonated deeply with Tessie, making this collaboration the ultimate tribute to her spirit.

Enjoy a tasting of our WeRise Blanc de Blanc, Sparkling Rosé and WeRise Cabernet Sauvignon and the Tessie Riesling paired with our Market Fresh Ceviche.