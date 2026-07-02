27th Annual Port Townsend Film Festial - September 24 - 27

September 24-27, 2026 and Virtual Fest - Sept. 28-Oct 4

An annual independent film festival held in the historic, Victorian seaport town of Port Townsend, Washington. Affectionately nicknamed "Sundance by the Sea," it is the oldest and largest film festival on the Olympic Peninsula and was recently named one of the "25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World" by MovieMaker Magazine.

It screens over 50 independent films- including narrative features, documentaries, animations, and shorts across 8 distinct walkable venues.

Los Lobos: The legendary, multi-Grammy-winning East L.A. band is the 2026 headline guest. The festival is hosting the Pacific Northwest premiere of their documentary Native Sons, followed by a Q&A and a full live concert at the McCurdy Pavilion at Fort Worden on Monday, September 28.