2026 Icons of Pop Culture Gala

The Icons of Pop Culture Gala returns October 22 for MOPOP's biggest night of the year. This year's theme, "The Future is Now," celebrates the museum and honors visionaries across our organizational pillars of film, fashion, gaming, music, and community—honoring Bruce Lee, Jeremy Scott, Halo, Salt-N-Pepa, and the Wing Luke Museum.

Experience an unforgettable evening featuring a welcome reception, gourmet dinner, live auction, and a special performance from Salt-N-Pepa.

Your support fuels MOPOP's exhibitions, youth education programs, and community initiatives that inspire the next generation of creators.