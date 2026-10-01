- Classes/Workshops,
- Dance: Other,
- Community Events
18+ Adaptive creative dance
- Classes/Workshops,
- Dance: Other,
- Community Events
18+ Adaptive creative dance
This class is designed for adults (18+) of all physical and intellectual abilities. Parents and caregivers of adults with disabilities are encouraged to attend, and the space is wheelchair-accessible. We will be exploring concepts such as rhythm and flow. We will also have the chance to learn and create our own dances. There is a sliding scale fee of $0-$15 and noone will be turned away for lack of funds.
Moving Parts Dance
$0-$15 per class
Every week through Dec 14, 2026.
Monday: 02:30 PM - 03:30 PM
Monday: 02:30 PM - 03:30 PM
Event Supported By
South Sound Dance Access
3609182171
access@southsounddance.com
Artist Group Info
Winni Penrose
winni@southsounddanceaccess.com
Moving Parts Dance
302 columbia st nwOlympia, Washington 98501