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18+ Adaptive creative dance

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Dance: Other
  • Community Events

18+ Adaptive creative dance

This class is designed for adults (18+) of all physical and intellectual abilities. Parents and caregivers of adults with disabilities are encouraged to attend, and the space is wheelchair-accessible. We will be exploring concepts such as rhythm and flow. We will also have the chance to learn and create our own dances. There is a sliding scale fee of $0-$15 and noone will be turned away for lack of funds. 

Moving Parts Dance
$0-$15 per class
Every week through Dec 14, 2026.
Monday: 02:30 PM - 03:30 PM
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Event Supported By

South Sound Dance Access
3609182171
access@southsounddance.com
southsounddanceaccess.com

Artist Group Info

Winni Penrose
winni@southsounddanceaccess.com
Moving Parts Dance
302 columbia st nw
Olympia, Washington 98501