- Community Events
14th Annual Car Show 4 Kids
- Community Events
14th Annual Car Show 4 Kids
14th Annual Car Show 4 Kids.
Car Show 4 Kids -Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation Charity Car Show,
sponsored by Pierce County Napa Owners Group
Will be held at the Gold Gate Parking lot at the WA State Fair.
849 S Meridan, Puyallup, WA 9837.
Saturday, July 18th, 2026
$20 Registration Day of - $15 Pre-reg
Free for spectators
Come show off your ride!
Registration: 9AM – 12PM Awards: 2PM
Goody Bags! Door Prizes! Raffles! Music! Trophies! Food Trucks!
Vendors! And lots of Fun!!
100% of funds raised are donated to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.
Come and help us support the kids!
Remember to like our page at www.facebook.com/carshow4kids
Gold Gate Parking Lot , WA State Fair
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Car Show 4 Kids
2537358974
carshow4kids@comcast.net
Gold Gate Parking Lot , WA State Fair
849 S MeridianPuyallup , Washington 98371