14th Annual Car Show 4 Kids.

Car Show 4 Kids -Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation Charity Car Show,

sponsored by Pierce County Napa Owners Group

Will be held at the Gold Gate Parking lot at the WA State Fair.

849 S Meridan, Puyallup, WA 9837.

Saturday, July 18th, 2026

$20 Registration Day of - $15 Pre-reg

Free for spectators

Come show off your ride!

Registration: 9AM – 12PM Awards: 2PM

Goody Bags! Door Prizes! Raffles! Music! Trophies! Food Trucks!

Vendors! And lots of Fun!!

100% of funds raised are donated to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Come and help us support the kids!

Remember to like our page at www.facebook.com/carshow4kids