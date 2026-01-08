13th Annual Jackson Street Jazz Festival (2026)

The 13th Annual Jackson Street Jazz Festival (formerly the Jackson Street Jazz Walk) takes over South Jackson and transforms it into an epicenter of legacy, deep grooves, unmatched talent, and undeniable cool—all coming together to proudly honor the Seattle Central District's African American music legacy under the banners of MUSIC - COMMUNITY - LEGACY.

A multi-stage, multi-genre neighborhood music festival, featuring Jazz, Afro-Latin, Funk, Blues, World Jazz, and Soul. Featured artists include The David Holden Band, Alex Dugdale FADE-Tet, D’Vonne Lewis Quartet, Ari Joshua Quartet, The Joe Brazil Legacy Band, Eugenie Jones, and SERICA. The full schedule and band lineup is available online at jacksonstreetjazz.org/artists.

Festival Highlights

- The Music: 20 acts across 12 stages, including panoramic rooftop sets.

- New Feature: The Listening Room. "Sacred Conversations" with two-time Grammy-nominated trumpeter Nathan Breedlove. Listen and learn from the life experiences of a formidable, world-renowned jazz master.

- Movement & History: Live dancing by Pivot Dance Emporium and a history table exhibiting interactive 1940s–1960s display boards of Central District music icons.

- Pratt Fine Arts Center Open House: Live glass-blowing, art demonstrations, and hands-on activities with food trucks, a 21+ beer garden, fall class signups.

Music For A Cause

Festival proceeds fund a community gift-back to the nonprofit Wa Na Wari, directly supporting the preservation of Black art and historic community space in the Central District.

Ticket & Wristband Information

Purchase tickets online.

Early Bird Tickets Available until 8/15/26.

After 8/15: Tickets $35

At the Festival: Tickets $40

Bring your digital or printed ticket to the festival welcome table at the Wonder Ethiopian Restaurant patio (1800 S. Jackson) to receive your all-access wristband.

Deepest thanks to our sponsors & partners: Platinum Sponsor: Jackson Apartments; Gold Sponsors: Pratt Fine Arts Center, Uncle Ike's, Vulcan Real Estate, Eugenie Jones; Supporters: KNKX Public Radio, Earshot Jazz, Bell Jackson Apartments; Friends of JSJF: Fountainhead Gallery, The Stranger