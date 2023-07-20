Listener-supported 88.5 KNKX delivers jazz, blues and NPR news on air and online from its studios in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.


© 2023 Pacific Public Media
KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business

As Swift arrives in Seattle, this weekend could be the busiest ever

KNKX Public Radio | By Scott Greenstone
Published July 20, 2023 at 2:03 PM PDT
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The pop star has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any other woman in history. Swift's re-recording of her 2010 album “Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the third in her effort to re-record her first six albums, has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
George Walker IV
/
AP
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The pop star has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any other woman in history. Swift's re-recording of her 2010 album “Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the third in her effort to re-record her first six albums, has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Megastar Taylor Swift is playing two sold out shows at Lumen Field this weekend in Seattle, and the impact on the local economy is expected to be huge.

"I think this is possible to be one of the busiest weekends that we can remember, in Seattle," said Rachel Smith, CEO of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

These two are the only shows Swift has scheduled in the Pacific Northwest so far, and she hasn't played in Seattle since before the pandemic, in 2018. But she can still make the whole place shimmer: The Alliance for Pioneer Square estimates 100,000 people will come to Seattle's stadium district as a result of these concerts.

Local hotels this Saturday are 80% more occupied than the same time last year, according to hospitality data company STR, attributed largely to Swift's "Eras" tour.

Swift just played Cincinnati, where the regional chamber estimates she brought $90 million to the greater Cincinnati area. When she played in Chicago, Smith said hotel occupancy rates broke all-time records.

Swifties will be sharing the streets with sports fans, foodies, and cruise ship visitors: This weekend will also see Seattle host Mariners and Storm games, Bite of Seattle, and Capitol Hill Block Party. ...Ready for it?

Tags
Business ConcertsLumen FieldSeattle Metropolitan Chamber of CommerceHotelsSeattleKNKX original
Scott Greenstone
Scott Greenstone reports on under-covered communities, and spotlights the powerful people making decisions that affect all of us throughout Western Washington. Email him with story ideas at sgreenstone@knkx.org.
See stories by Scott Greenstone
Related Content