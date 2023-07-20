As Swift arrives in Seattle, this weekend could be the busiest ever

Megastar Taylor Swift is playing two sold out shows at Lumen Field this weekend in Seattle, and the impact on the local economy is expected to be huge.

"I think this is possible to be one of the busiest weekends that we can remember, in Seattle," said Rachel Smith, CEO of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

These two are the only shows Swift has scheduled in the Pacific Northwest so far, and she hasn't played in Seattle since before the pandemic, in 2018. But she can still make the whole place shimmer: The Alliance for Pioneer Square estimates 100,000 people will come to Seattle's stadium district as a result of these concerts.

Local hotels this Saturday are 80% more occupied than the same time last year, according to hospitality data company STR, attributed largely to Swift's "Eras" tour.

Swift just played Cincinnati, where the regional chamber estimates she brought $90 million to the greater Cincinnati area. When she played in Chicago, Smith said hotel occupancy rates broke all-time records.

Swifties will be sharing the streets with sports fans, foodies, and cruise ship visitors: This weekend will also see Seattle host Mariners and Storm games, Bite of Seattle, and Capitol Hill Block Party. ...Ready for it?

