R&B singer 'Little Willie' John's tragic end in Washington state

The link between R&B singer "Little Willie" John, who is most famous for being the first person to record the song "Fever," and the Pacific Northwest is a tragic one. On May 28, 1968, at age 30, he died a prisoner in the Washington state penitentiary at Walla Walla—but in his short, and often violent life, he gave us songs that will outlive us all.

He was born William Edgar John on Nov. 15, 1937, in the tiny Arkansas company town of Cullendale. In 1955, at age 18, and after he and his family had moved to Detroit, he was signed by the King record label in Cincinnati and almost immediately had a hit single— "All Around The World" (later also known as "Grits Ain’t Groceries").

But it was the release of "Fever" in 1956 that really lit the fuse on John’s brief career. The song was written by Eddie Cooley and Otis Blackwell (working under the pseudonym ‘John Davenport’) and presented to John by King Records President Sid Nathan and King producer Henry Glover. John apparently didn’t like the song at first but Sid and Henry won the day and Willie recorded a massive hit record.

Alas, fame mixed with accelerated alcohol and drug abuse and a bad temper is a fatal concoction. John’s alcohol abuse became so bad that King Records dropped him from the label in 1963. In 1964, he was arrested in Miami for assaulting a man with a broken bottle. He then skipped bail and lit out for the Pacific Northwest.

Later that same year, after a performance in Seattle, he got into a fight outside a local bar and stabbed a man to death. The initial charge of murder was soon dropped to manslaughter and in 1966 he was sentenced to eight to 20 years in the Walla Walla State Penitentiary.

Less than two years later, Little Willie was dead. Cause of death? The official records say he had a heart attack. Other sources say he was beaten to death or died of neglect after coming down with pneumonia. But any way you cut it, it was a tragic end to a great singer.

Here are three must hear Little Willie John songs:

"All Around The World"

This is Little Willie’s first single and first hit record. As you might hear toward the end of the song, he might lack a little breath control, but otherwise he’s fully formed. The song also features a terrific little bar-walkin’ tenor sax solo.

"Fever"

Willie’s biggest hit and the song he’ll be remembered for. In 1958, vocalist Peggy Lee stripped "Fever" down to the bare bones of drums, bass and finger-snaps, added a couple of verses of her own and also had a huge hit with it. It became the signature song of her career.



"I’m Shakin’"

This is my favorite Little Willie John song, though I’m ever so slightly embarrassed to say so, due to the fact that it’s so obviously at least a stepchild of "Fever." I guess, for me, it’s just more fun as it turns the passion of "Fever" into a jittery "noivous-ness." Jack White does a completely delirious version of this song.