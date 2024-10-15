Donate
Seattle marks 10 years of celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day

KNKX Public Radio | By Bellamy Pailthorp
Published October 15, 2024 at 2:40 PM PDT
The City of Seattle's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration
The City of Seattle's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration
The City of Seattle's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration
The City of Seattle's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration
The City of Seattle's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration
Seattle is marking 10 years since the city began recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day, instead of Columbus Day.

This year, the city hosted an all-day celebration that started on Seattle’s waterfront and went from there to King Street Station and Westlake Park. Children and adults came from all over to attend.

Bellamy Pailthorp
Bellamy Pailthorp covers the environment for KNKX with an emphasis on climate justice, human health and food sovereignty. She enjoys reporting about how we will power our future while maintaining healthy cultures and livable cities. Story tips can be sent to bpailthorp@knkx.org.
