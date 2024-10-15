Seattle marks 10 years of celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day
1 of 5 — IMG_7275.jpg
The City of Seattle's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration
Bellamy Pailthrop / KNKX
2 of 5 — IMG_7289.jpg
The City of Seattle's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration
Bellamy Pailthrop / KNKX
3 of 5 — IMG_7271.jpg
The City of Seattle's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration
Bellamy Pailthrop / KNKX
4 of 5 — IMG_7286.jpg
The City of Seattle's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration
Bellamy Pailthrop / KNKX
5 of 5 — IMG_7274.jpg
The City of Seattle's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration
Bellamy Pailthrop / KNKX
Seattle is marking 10 years since the city began recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day, instead of Columbus Day.
This year, the city hosted an all-day celebration that started on Seattle’s waterfront and went from there to King Street Station and Westlake Park. Children and adults came from all over to attend.
Click "Listen" above to hear this story.