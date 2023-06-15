Jan Parker is trying to bring Filipino food to downtown Tacoma

A Filipino restaurant may be coming to Downtown Tacoma for the first time next fall. But the chef needs support for her fundraising campaign on Kickstarter.

Jan Parker fell in love with food as a kid living in Italy where her dad was stationed. He supervised kitchens on Navy ships and her mom would have parties where she’d cook huge Filipino feasts.

"I started cooking when I was around 11 years old," Parker said. "We got stationed in Lamaddalena, Italy, and basically the food there, especially specifically a calzone, pepperoni calzone, just made me fall in love with food and everything about it. Just the gooey cheese and the spicy pepperoni really had my heart."

Parker trained in classic European cooking but became more interested in cooking Filipino food when her husband was stationed abroad in Germany and she realized how much she missed the cuisine. After they moved back to Washington state, Parker started her own food business in 2017. She’s popped up around Tacoma at different events like farmers markets but now she’s looking for something more permanent.

"We feel like if we have a space, like a foundation, a place that doesn't move — because we cook out of canopies and we make our own kitchen every time we go to a farmers market — so we want to just have a foundation where we're not exerting so much energy and then we can focus on the food and make it even better," Parker said.

Plus, Parker thinks they're ready for a challenge. In 2020, she won “Best Chef” from South Sound Magazine. The planned restaurant would be her first brick and mortar operation.

Parker pointed out Filipinos make up one of the largest diasporas in the world but in Tacoma at least, there aren’t that many Filipino restaurants. Parker hopes to change that with Reyna, a brunch-focused spot in the heart of the city.

“We need more spaces to gather and we need more spaces to celebrate our existence and our food and our culture," Parker said. "And so that's what it's really about — it's just representation.”

She’s aiming to raise $71,000 through Kickstarter. It’s an all or nothing goal. If she doesn’t hit the target by Saturday evening, she will not receive any of the funds.