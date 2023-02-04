© 2023 Pacific Public Media

Arts & Culture

A reporter and her Mexican family reflect on Seattle Rep's 'I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter'

KNKX Public Radio | By Lilly Ana Fowler
Published February 4, 2023 at 8:39 AM PST
An actor portraying a teenage girl sits in a chair, playing with a flower while another actor with gray hair wearing an apron brushes her hair.
Nate Watters
/
Seattle Rep
Karen Rodriguez and Jazmín Corona in scene from "I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter" at Seattle Rep.

You may have heard of Erika Sánchez’s book I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter. The young adult novel was a best-seller and a National Book Award finalist.

A theater adaptation premiered at SteppenWolf Theatre in Chicago three years ago. A production of the play at Seattle Rep runs through Feb. 5.

KNKX social justice reporter Lilly Ana Fowler went to go see it with some family. Listen above as they reflect on the play and their own Mexican heritage.

Lilly Ana Fowler
Lilly Ana Fowler reports on social justice issues for KNKX. She previously worked for the nonprofit news site Crosscut — a partner of KCTS 9, Seattle’s PBS station. Reach her at lfowler@knkx.org.
