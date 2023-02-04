A reporter and her Mexican family reflect on Seattle Rep's 'I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter'

You may have heard of Erika Sánchez’s book I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter. The young adult novel was a best-seller and a National Book Award finalist.

A theater adaptation premiered at SteppenWolf Theatre in Chicago three years ago. A production of the play at Seattle Rep runs through Feb. 5.

KNKX social justice reporter Lilly Ana Fowler went to go see it with some family. Listen above as they reflect on the play and their own Mexican heritage.