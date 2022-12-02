Seattle LGBTQ+ Center holds event to mark World AIDS Day

On World AIDS Day demonstrations of solidarity and awareness for those affected by HIV and AIDS take place around the globe. The Seattle LGBTQ+ Center, formerly Gay City, held a gathering at the AIDS Memorial Pathway by Cal Anderson Park.

The AIDS Memorial Pathway was finished last year. It consists of five art installations around Cal Anderson Park. One installation invites visitors to download an app and add the names of loved ones lost to AIDS to a digital memorial called the "The Names Tree."