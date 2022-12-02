© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seattle LGBTQ+ Center holds event to mark World AIDS Day

KNKX Public Radio | By Grace Madigan
Published December 2, 2022 at 2:39 PM PST

On World AIDS Day demonstrations of solidarity and awareness for those affected by HIV and AIDS take place around the globe. The Seattle LGBTQ+ Center, formerly Gay City, held a gathering at the AIDS Memorial Pathway by Cal Anderson Park.

The AIDS Memorial Pathway was finished last year. It consists of five art installations around Cal Anderson Park. One installation invites visitors to download an app and add the names of loved ones lost to AIDS to a digital memorial called the "The Names Tree."

Tags
World AIDS DayCal Anderson ParkLGBTQAIDS
Grace Madigan
Raised in Western Washington, Grace Madigan has contributed to the International Examiner, KEXP, and Sip Northwest. She previously served as director for The Evergrey, a newsletter for Seattle locals. She likes to play and watch soccer, cook dumplings and create playlists.
See stories by Grace Madigan