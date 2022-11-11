Photos: Observing Veteran's Day from WWI to the Vietnam Memorial

More than 100 years ago, Nov. 11, 1918 marked the end of fighting during World War I. Originally commemorated in the U.S. as Armistice Day, November 11 became "Veteran's Day" in 1954 when the federal holiday was expanded to celebrate all American veterans.

These archival images show Americans commemorating veterans across the past century, from the end of fighting in World War I to honoring the dead at Arlington National Cemetery and dedicating a memorial for the women who served in the Vietnam War.