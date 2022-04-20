Photos: Get ready for 'Galaxy Gold' as Space Needle turns 60
1 of 6 — Seattle World's Fair 1962
Aerial views of the Space Needle and surrounding area in Seattle in 1962. (AP Photo)
Anonymous/AP
2 of 6 — Seattle World's Fair 1962
An aerial view shows the the partially painted Space Needle in 1962. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
3 of 6 — SEATTLE WORLDS FAIR
Black and white photos taken in 1962 during the Seattle World's Fair don't reveal the iconic structure's "Galaxy Gold" paint job.
Associated Press
4 of 6 — Space Needle
The Space Needle is seen from the air, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2012, in Seattle. Painted on its roof is "For our 50th! #TOPTHIS," in reference to a contest for the next roof-top paint job, part of the Space Needle's 50th anniversary celebrations which included the revival of the "Galaxy Gold" paint.
Ted S. Warren
5 of 6 — Space Needle Orange
The top of the Space Needle sporting a new coat of orange, called "galaxy gold," as part of the landmark's 50th anniversary celebration Monday, April 23, 2012, in Seattle. The Space Needle, 605 feet tall, officially opened on the first day of the World's Fair April 21, 1962. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
6 of 6 — 1962 Worlds Fair. Photo credit Donald G. Moss.png
The Space Needle, painted with "Galaxy Gold," rising above the 1962 World's Fair grounds.
Donald G. Moss
What exactly is “Galaxy Gold”? The distinctive orange hue debuted at the 1962 Seattle World's Fair and will be making a reappearance as the Space Needle celebrates 60 years.
This week, five grand prize winners will help paint the Space Needle’s roof the same color it sported during the Century 21st Exposition, more commonly known as the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair. The roof also returned to “Galaxy Gold” during the landmark’s 50th anniversary.
A six-month long anniversary celebration of both the Space Needle and surrounding Seattle Center kicks off on Thursday, April 21.