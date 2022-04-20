Photos: Get ready for 'Galaxy Gold' as Space Needle turns 60

What exactly is “Galaxy Gold”? The distinctive orange hue debuted at the 1962 Seattle World's Fair and will be making a reappearance as the Space Needle celebrates 60 years.

This week, five grand prize winners will help paint the Space Needle’s roof the same color it sported during the Century 21st Exposition, more commonly known as the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair. The roof also returned to “Galaxy Gold” during the landmark’s 50th anniversary.