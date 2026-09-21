WA high court ruled a voter-approved natural gas initiative unconstitutional

The state Supreme Court has ruled that the natural gas Initiative 2066, passed by Washington voters two years ago, is unconstitutional because it violated the "single subject rule."

Washington has a mandate to gradually wean itself off of fossil fuels that pollute the climate. There is no ban on natural gas. But Initiative 2066 sought to protect access to natural gas and would have targeted plans for the state’s largest utility to transition away from natural gas.

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