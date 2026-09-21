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WA high court ruled a voter-approved natural gas initiative unconstitutional

KNKX Public Radio | By Bellamy Pailthorp,
Jennifer Wing
Published September 21, 2026 at 11:45 AM PDT

The state Supreme Court has ruled that the natural gas Initiative 2066, passed by Washington voters two years ago, is unconstitutional because it violated the "single subject rule."

Washington has a mandate to gradually wean itself off of fossil fuels that pollute the climate. There is no ban on natural gas. But Initiative 2066 sought to protect access to natural gas and would have targeted plans for the state’s largest utility to transition away from natural gas.

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natural gasWashington State Supreme Court
Bellamy Pailthorp
Bellamy Pailthorp covers the environment for KNKX with an emphasis on climate justice, human health and food sovereignty. She enjoys reporting about how we will power our future while maintaining healthy cultures and livable cities. Story tips can be sent to bpailthorp@knkx.org.
See stories by Bellamy Pailthorp
Jennifer Wing
Jennifer Wing leads the KNKX News department. She is an award winning journalist whose work has aired on various outlets including NPR, the BBC, Marketplace and the Third Coast Podcast. Reach her at jwing@knkx.org.
See stories by Jennifer Wing
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