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Head of WA public school system shares annual student testing data

KNKX Public Radio | By Anna Marie Yanny
Published September 11, 2026 at 10:48 AM PDT

Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal is urging lawmakers to amply fund education first, before spreading funds among other programs.

According to new assessment data, math and reading scores are trending downwards globally and in Washington. They’ve been on the decline for about a decade.

Reykdal said districts need more state funds to keep up with inflation, and to pay educators competitively.

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Educationeducation fundingChris Reykdal
Anna Marie Yanny
Anna Marie Yanny is a freelance reporter at KNKX. Originally from the Pacific Northwest, her journalism has taken her from San Francisco’s KQED to Wisconsin Public Radio and back again. She’s eager to tell stories that matter to Washingtonians, and loves the science beat. When she’s away from her desk, Anna Marie enjoys biking and playing trivia around town.
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