Head of WA public school system shares annual student testing data
Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal is urging lawmakers to amply fund education first, before spreading funds among other programs.
According to new assessment data, math and reading scores are trending downwards globally and in Washington. They’ve been on the decline for about a decade.
Reykdal said districts need more state funds to keep up with inflation, and to pay educators competitively.
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