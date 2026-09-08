Seattle Public Library tech upgrade will temporarily halt some services
Seattle Public Library users will notice some temporary changes starting this week. The library is getting a big tech upgrade to make its IT systems more reliable and modernize many functions.
During the upgrade, library hours, public computers, free wifi and scheduled programs continue as normal. However, the catalog will be frozen for about a week, and patrons will not be able to access their accounts to place holds on physical books.
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