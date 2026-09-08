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Seattle Public Library tech upgrade will temporarily halt some services

KNKX Public Radio | By Gary Davis
Published September 8, 2026 at 11:14 AM PDT

Seattle Public Library users will notice some temporary changes starting this week. The library is getting a big tech upgrade to make its IT systems more reliable and modernize many functions.

During the upgrade, library hours, public computers, free wifi and scheduled programs continue as normal. However, the catalog will be frozen for about a week, and patrons will not be able to access their accounts to place holds on physical books.

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Seattle Public Librarylibraries
Gary Davis
Gary rejoined the KNKX news team in 2026 after serving the region's nonprofit community for 15 years with a volunteer advocacy organization. From 2006 to 2011, Gary was a news host, reporter, and producer at KNKX/KPLU. He's thrilled to be back in the newsroom.
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