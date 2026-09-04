Former Washington congresswoman wants state to repeal 'millionaires tax'
A former member of Washington's congressional delegation has joined the effort to get rid of the state's "millionaires tax" on high earners. Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler a former 3rd District congressional representative and former state lawmaker, said lawmakers aren't spending within their means and that she is worried the millionaires tax will eventually trickle down to people earning less.
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