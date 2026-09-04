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Former Washington congresswoman wants state to repeal 'millionaires tax'

KNKX Public Radio | By Lisa Brooks
Published September 4, 2026 at 3:00 PM PDT

A former member of Washington's congressional delegation has joined the effort to get rid of the state's "millionaires tax" on high earners. Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler a former 3rd District congressional representative and former state lawmaker, said lawmakers aren't spending within their means and that she is worried the millionaires tax will eventually trickle down to people earning less.

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income taxSenator Jamie PedersenJaime Herrera BeutlerWashington 3rd District
Lisa Brooks
Lisa Brooks hosts Weekend Edition as well as fills in as News Host for Morning Edition and All Things Considered on KNKX.
See stories by Lisa Brooks
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