Tariff upheaval sparks reactions from Washington state and British Columbia

The trade and tariff upheaval between the United States and Canada is sparking response on both sides of the Washington and British Columbia border.

Premiere David Eby is calling on his citizens to take specific actions and says Canadians need to be their own "best customer" in the wake of President Trump’s decision to impose 50% tariffs on a variety of Canadian goods. Meanwhile, a Northwest trade advocacy group is calling for a resolution with Canada.

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