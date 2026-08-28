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Tariff upheaval sparks reactions from Washington state and British Columbia

KNKX Public Radio | By Gary Davis
Published August 28, 2026 at 3:28 PM PDT

The trade and tariff upheaval between the United States and Canada is sparking response on both sides of the Washington and British Columbia border.

Premiere David Eby is calling on his citizens to take specific actions and says Canadians need to be their own "best customer" in the wake of President Trump’s decision to impose 50% tariffs on a variety of Canadian goods. Meanwhile, a Northwest trade advocacy group is calling for a resolution with Canada.

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tariffstradeCanadaU.S. Canada borderBritish Columbia
Gary Davis
Gary rejoined the KNKX news team in 2026 after serving the region's nonprofit community for 15 years with a volunteer advocacy organization. From 2006 to 2011, Gary was a news host, reporter, and producer at KNKX/KPLU. He's thrilled to be back in the newsroom.
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