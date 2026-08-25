Washington state fire officials look for new burns after lightning strikes
Washington state fire officials are on the lookout for new burns. About a thousand lightning strikes hit the north and northeast parts of the state last weekend. Thomas Kyle-Milward, a spokesperson for Washington's Department of Natural Resources, said over 6,000 firefighters and support staff are working on 15 large uncontained fires across the state. And fire season isn’t over yet.
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