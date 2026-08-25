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Washington state fire officials look for new burns after lightning strikes

KNKX Public Radio | By Anna Marie Yanny
Published August 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM PDT

Washington state fire officials are on the lookout for new burns. About a thousand lightning strikes hit the north and northeast parts of the state last weekend. Thomas Kyle-Milward, a spokesperson for Washington's Department of Natural Resources, said over 6,000 firefighters and support staff are working on 15 large uncontained fires across the state. And fire season isn’t over yet.

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wildfiresWashington Department of Natural Resources
Anna Marie Yanny
Anna Marie Yanny is a freelance reporter at KNKX. Originally from the Pacific Northwest, her journalism has taken her from San Francisco’s KQED to Wisconsin Public Radio and back again. She’s eager to tell stories that matter to Washingtonians, and loves the science beat. When she’s away from her desk, Anna Marie enjoys biking and playing trivia around town.
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