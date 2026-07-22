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Assembly Art Fair launches in Seattle this week

KNKX Public Radio | By Freddy Monares
Published July 22, 2026 at 10:43 AM PDT

Seattle Art Fair is happening this week at Lumen Field. Meanwhile, a gallery near Ballard is launching its own art fair.

Assembly Art Fair will be a smaller, more intimate exhibition. It's being organized by Traver Gallery, located along the ship canal just east of the Ballard Bridge. This event will bring together 17 galleries from Seattle and Portland, along with one from Los Angeles and another from Dallas.

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Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares has covered politics, housing inequalities and Native American communities for a newspaper and a public radio station in Montana. He grew up in East Los Angeles, California, and moved to Missoula, Montana, in 2015 with the goal of growing in his career. Get in touch at fmonares@knkx.org.
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