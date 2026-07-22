Assembly Art Fair launches in Seattle this week

Seattle Art Fair is happening this week at Lumen Field. Meanwhile, a gallery near Ballard is launching its own art fair.

Assembly Art Fair will be a smaller, more intimate exhibition. It's being organized by Traver Gallery, located along the ship canal just east of the Ballard Bridge. This event will bring together 17 galleries from Seattle and Portland, along with one from Los Angeles and another from Dallas.

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