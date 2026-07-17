Seattle-area bars and restaurants saw World Cup job boost
New state unemployment figures for June were relatively flat. But the overall number only tells part of the story. Economists are tracking a potential World Cup boost.
Anneliese Vance-Sherman, the chief labor economist with the Washington Employment Security Department, said they are waiting for more data from counties and other sectors. And she doesn't consider growth to be a trend until they have three definitive months of data.
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