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Seattle-area bars and restaurants saw World Cup job boost

KNKX Public Radio | By Lisa Brooks
Published July 17, 2026 at 4:53 PM PDT

New state unemployment figures for June were relatively flat. But the overall number only tells part of the story. Economists are tracking a potential World Cup boost.

Anneliese Vance-Sherman, the chief labor economist with the Washington Employment Security Department, said they are waiting for more data from counties and other sectors. And she doesn't consider growth to be a trend until they have three definitive months of data.

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Tags
World Cup 2026Economic DevelopmentJobs
Lisa Brooks
Lisa Brooks hosts Weekend Edition as well as fills in as News Host for Morning Edition and All Things Considered on KNKX.
See stories by Lisa Brooks
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