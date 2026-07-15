Seattle Seahawks sold for $9.6 billion, pending an NFL sign-off

If the NFL signs off, the Seattle Seahawks will have new owners. The Paul G. Allen Family Foundation said it has reached an agreement with an ownership group led by the Khosla family. The sale price is $9.6 billion.

The group is led by Vinod Khosla along with his wife and son. Khosla co-founded tech giant Sun Microsystems in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The same group currently owns a little more than 3% of the San Francisco 49ers. If the deal with the Seahawks is approved, the family said it will sell that minority ownership. When the Seahawks' ownership changes, all the proceeds to the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation must be donated to charity.

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