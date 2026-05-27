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Return of intergenerational canoe journey ushers in summer at Lummi Nation

KNKX Public Radio | By Bellamy Pailthorp
Published May 27, 2026 at 10:41 AM PDT

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. And for six years now, it has also been when an intergenerational canoe journey called the Gathering of the Eagles lands on the shores of the Lummi Nation near Bellingham.

It was co-founded by Lummi community organizer Freddie Lane. Several dozen paddlers spend a week traveling through the San Juan Islands holding potlatches and ceremonies every night.

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Lummi NationcanoesBellingham
Bellamy Pailthorp
Bellamy Pailthorp covers the environment for KNKX with an emphasis on climate justice, human health and food sovereignty. She enjoys reporting about how we will power our future while maintaining healthy cultures and livable cities. Story tips can be sent to bpailthorp@knkx.org.
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