Return of intergenerational canoe journey ushers in summer at Lummi Nation

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. And for six years now, it has also been when an intergenerational canoe journey called the Gathering of the Eagles lands on the shores of the Lummi Nation near Bellingham.

It was co-founded by Lummi community organizer Freddie Lane. Several dozen paddlers spend a week traveling through the San Juan Islands holding potlatches and ceremonies every night.

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