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Columbia River hydropower operators oppose ruling aimed at protecting salmon

KNKX Public Radio | By Bellamy Pailthorp
Published April 10, 2026 at 12:09 PM PDT

A U.S. Court of Appeals is now considering how to balance the needs of endangered salmon with regional needs for hydropower. That’s after President Trump canceled a landmark agreement from the Biden administration to restore salmon runs in the Columbia River Basin.

Hydropower operators in the basin are pushing back against a ruling that requires them to spill more water over dams to protect endangered salmon.

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Tags
salmonhydropowerTrump administrationColumbia River
Bellamy Pailthorp
Bellamy Pailthorp covers the environment for KNKX with an emphasis on climate justice, human health and food sovereignty. She enjoys reporting about how we will power our future while maintaining healthy cultures and livable cities. Story tips can be sent to bpailthorp@knkx.org.
See stories by Bellamy Pailthorp
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