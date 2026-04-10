Columbia River hydropower operators oppose ruling aimed at protecting salmon
A U.S. Court of Appeals is now considering how to balance the needs of endangered salmon with regional needs for hydropower. That’s after President Trump canceled a landmark agreement from the Biden administration to restore salmon runs in the Columbia River Basin.
Hydropower operators in the basin are pushing back against a ruling that requires them to spill more water over dams to protect endangered salmon.
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