Out of work and with 2 teens, this mom may lose food stamps under Trump's changes

Although Mara is unemployed, she is busier than ever.

When she is not taking care of her two children, Mara is at her desk applying for jobs. She is surveying her belongings to see what she can pawn off to buy toiletries. Or she is sifting through bills, calculating which ones can wait and which need to be paid right away.

Soon, Mara, a single mom in Minnesota, may have another task on her busy schedule: figuring out how to afford food for her and her family.

That's because of new work requirements for people receiving aid from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or food stamps.

"It would be so beyond hard" to lose SNAP benefits, Mara said. "Without SNAP, there's no funds for food." Mara asked for her last name to be withheld given the stigma tied to receiving government assistance. She is also worried that speaking publicly will affect her chances of getting a job.

Previously, SNAP recipients with children under 18 were exempt from work requirements mandating that recipients work, volunteer or participate in job training at least 80 hours a month. But now, under President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, that exemption only applies to those with children under 14 — which is how old Mara's youngest child turned in December.

The Trump administration has argued that the mission of the nation's largest anti-hunger program has failed.

"SNAP was intended to be temporary help for those who encounter tough times. Now, it's become so bloated that it is leaving fewer resources for those who truly need help," the White House said in a statement in June.

But policy experts say the SNAP changes do not fully take into account the unique challenges faced by single parents like Mara or the sluggish job market in many parts of the country. They argue that losing food assistance will only create more barriers for recipients struggling to find work.

The timeline for implementing the new SNAP policy varies based on state and county. In Mara's home state of Minnesota, recipients who don't qualify for an exemption or meet work requirements will be at risk losing assistance as soon as April 1. Others may have more months depending on when they next need to certify they are eligible for benefits.

Over 100 job applications

Mara imagined she would have a job by now.

It was August when she was let go from her part-time administrative assistant role due to her workplace restructuring. Since then, Mara estimates that she has applied for over 100 positions. She has also attended job fairs and taken free workshops on resume writing.

She has been working since high school, she said, but " I've never been out of work for more than one month, so it's very difficult."

Although she misses her old job, Mara said it didn't pay enough to support her and her kids, so she relied on SNAP benefits.

Many recipients are part of the low-wage labor market, where job security is often unpredictable and turnover tends to be high, according to Lauren Bauer, a researcher at the Brookings Institution who has studied SNAP extensively.

"SNAP is supposed to be there to help people smooth that and not let the bottom fall out when they experience job loss," she said. "And this policy doesn't account for that at all."

Mara's lowest point came in November when the government shutdown led to disruptions in SNAP benefits. Not only was she searching for a new job, but she was constantly figuring out where to get her family's next meal.

"I might be looking for food stuff during the day when I should have been looking for a job," she said. "Then, I'm trying to make up that time in the evening after my kids go to bed."

During the pause, Mara turned to food banks, which revealed other challenges. First, food pantries do not always provide enough for an adult and two growing teenagers, she said. Second, they often lack gluten-free foods, which is essential for her daughter who has celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder that causes digestive problems if gluten is consumed. Gluten-free products tend to be more expensive.

If Mara loses access to SNAP again because of the new work requirements, she fears another stretch of long days spent looking for the right food and enough to feed her family.

"I would be so reliant on looking for food shelves or food banks," she said. "There would not be time to even live."

"We're going to see increases in poverty. We're going to see increases in food insecurity"

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that roughly 2.4 million people will lose food benefits in a typical month over the next decade as a result of the new SNAP requirements — including 300,000 parents like Mara with children 14 or older.

Gina Plata-Nino, the SNAP director at the nonprofit Food Research & Action Center, says many of the affected recipients will be single mothers who make up a majority of single parent households in the U.S. She added that the changes target a group who often lacks or struggles to afford a support system to help care for their children.

"How can they have a full-time job when they need to pick up their children [for] various activities?" she said. "And they are working — just not enough hours because they need to be there present for their children."

The new law also imposes work requirements on veterans, homeless people, young adults aging out of foster care, and able-bodied adults without dependents from ages 55 to 64.

It also toughened the criteria for waiving work requirements for recipients in areas with high unemployment. Previously, there were multiple ways to determine a weak labor market and secure a waiver. Now, it only applies to places with an unemployment rate above 10%. (Alaska and Hawaii have a different measure.)

For those who fail to meet the work requirement, SNAP provides assistance for up to three months within a three-year span. But Bauer from the Brookings Institution argues that it is not enough and the impact of SNAP changes will be widespread.

"We're going to see increases in poverty. We're going to see increases in food insecurity. We're going to see increasing strain on the charitable food sector," she said.

As anxiety hangs over her head, Mara tries to put on a brave face for her children. She does not want them to worry, explaining that her recent struggles have reminded her how tough life can get as an adult.

"I remind them it's not their responsibility and they're not accountable for me or for what's happening," she said. "I say, just know you get to be a kid."

