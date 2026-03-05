If you loved 'Sinners,' here's what to watch next

Ryan Coogler's supernatural horror stars Michael B. Jordan playing twin brothers who open a 1930s juke joint in Mississippi. Opening night does not go as planned when vampires appear outside. "In a straightforward metaphor for all the ways Black culture has been co-opted by whiteness, the raucous pleasures and sonic beauty of the juke joint attract the interest of a trio of demons … they wish to literally leech off of the talents and energy of Black folks," writes critic Aisha Harris. The film made history with a record 16 Academy Award nominations.

We asked our NPR audience: What movie would you recommend to someone who loved Sinners? Here's what you told us:

Near Dark (1987)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow; starring Adrian Pasdar, Jenny Wright, Lance Henriksen

If you want another cool vampire movie with Western kind of vibes, check out Kathryn Bigelow's Near Dark — super underseen and kind of hard to find, but really gritty and sexy and another very different take on what you might think is a genre that had been wrung dry. – Maggie Grossman, Chicago, Ill.

30 Days of Night (2007)

Directed by David Slade; starring Josh Hartnett, Melissa George, Danny Huston

It follows a group of people in a small Alaskan town as they struggle to survive an invasion of vampires who have taken advantage of the month-long absence of the sun. Both this and Sinners revolve around a vampire takeover and the people's fight to outlast the "night." – Nathan Strzelewicz, DeWitt, Mich.

The Wailing (2016)

Directed by Na Hong-jin; starring Kwak Do-won, Hwang Jung-min, Chun Woo-hee, Jun Kunimura

In this South Korean supernatural horror film, a mysterious illness causes people in a quiet rural village to become violent and murderous. A local police officer investigates while trying to save his daughter, who begins showing the same disturbing symptoms. The film blends folk horror, religion, and psychological dread, exploring themes of faith, evil, and moral weakness. Like Sinners, it centers on a supernatural force corrupting a close-knit community, builds slow-burning tension, and examines spiritual conflict and human frailty. – Amy Merke, Bronx, N.Y.

Fréwaka (2024)

Directed by Aislinn Clarke; starring Bríd Ní Neachtain, Clare Monnelly, Aleksandra Bystrzhitskaya

In this Irish folk horror film, a home care worker, Shoo, is assigned to stay with an elderly woman who's convinced she's under siege by malevolent fairies. Like Sinners, Fréwaka blends folk traditions and social commentary with horror. The social failures Shoo copes with (untreated mental health issues, religious abuse) are just as frightening as the supernatural forces. – Kerrin Smith, Baltimore, Md.

And a bonus pick from our critic:

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020)

Directed by George C. Wolfe; starring Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman

This is an adaptation of August Wilson's play about a legendary blues singer (Viola Davis) muscling through a recording session with white producers who want to control her music. Chadwick Boseman's blistering in his final role. – Bob Mondello, NPR movie critic

