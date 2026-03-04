From the Coast to the Cascades: Celebrating the communities that make us KNKX

Today is Rural Voices Day — a nationwide celebration of the public radio stations that keep rural communities informed, connected, and safe. We're proud to join stations across the country in marking this day, because serving our entire region has always been central to who we are.

KNKX's signal reaches more than 13 counties across Western Washington. Our coverage area stretches from the Coast to the Cascades and from the Canadian border to the Oregon border. That reach is one of the things that makes this station unique—and it comes with a responsibility we take seriously.

For listeners in places like Aberdeen, on the Kitsap Peninsula, and in the Skagit Valley, KNKX is sometimes the only independent, local source of news and information available without a paywall. During the December floods, our signal was there—delivering emergency alerts and live coverage to communities that need it most.

But Rural Voices Day isn't just about emergencies. It's about the everyday ways that public radio connects people across a huge and complex region.

Reporter Mitch Borden is covering the ongoing issues surrounding the closure of the Fairfax bridge in Wilkeson, and how it’s affecting those nearby communities. Bellamy Pailthorp is bringing you regular coverage of the Makah tribe’s fight for whaling rights on the Olympic Peninsula. She also recently reported on the status of funding for Washington state forests in the state legislature this session. And Lisa Brooks highlighted the impact of the closure of the only gas station on rural Anderson Island.

Our commitment to the whole region

When the community saved our station 10 years ago, it wasn’t just Seattle listeners, or Tacoma listeners, or even Puget Sound listeners who contributed to the cause. It was listeners from across the region (and beyond) in rural, suburban, and urban communities alike. Rural Voices Day is a good time to remember that KNKX is for everyone. We are for the curious, no matter where you live. We are your independent connection to community and we link communities together.

Thanks for listening.