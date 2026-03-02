Washington state House and Senate pass budget plans, despite Republican opposition

Republicans in Olympia are voicing strong opposition to Democrats' plans for adjustments to Washington's two-year budget.

The state Senate and House voted on versions of the budget late Friday and Saturday. Both versions include heavy cuts to childcare, education and health care. Democrats say they're wrangling with deficits due to inflation, cuts from the federal government, and legal claims against the state.

The House and Senate will now work to create one final budget to send to the governor's desk by March 12th.

