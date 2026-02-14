Fresh Air Weekend: 'The Mixed Marriage Project'; The economic cost of racism

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

A daughter reexamines her own family story in The Mixed Marriage Project: Dorothy Roberts' parents, a white anthropologist and a Black woman from Jamaica, spent years interviewing interracial couples in Chicago. Her memoir draws from their records.

TV critic David Bianculli offers a speed-date style rundown of what to watch: From The Pitt to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Bianculli recommends the best television has to offer right now.

Martin Luther King Jr. would be inspired by today's activism, author says: Heather McGhee, author of 2021's The Sum of Us, discusses the economic cost of racism, the importance of community organizing and the "zero-sum lie" that progress for some means loss for others

You can listen to the original interviews here:

