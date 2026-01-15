Donate
After brief chaos, Trump administration reinstates mental health grants

KNKX Public Radio | By Mitch Borden
Published January 15, 2026 at 3:46 PM PST

The Trump administration on Tuesday said it was cutting funding for programs focused on mental health and drug prevention, but reversed that decision shortly afterward.

NPR reported that the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is believed to have terminated thousands of grants on Tuesday. This would have resulted in the loss of roughly $2 billion dollars in funding for nonprofits across the country, including Washington state.

Mitch Borden
Mitch Borden is a general assignment reporter at KNKX. He’s worked at radio stations across the U.S. in places like rural Alaska and West Texas. Borden loves to cover all types of interesting stories. News tips can be sent to mborden@knkx.org.
