After brief chaos, Trump administration reinstates mental health grants
The Trump administration on Tuesday said it was cutting funding for programs focused on mental health and drug prevention, but reversed that decision shortly afterward.
NPR reported that the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is believed to have terminated thousands of grants on Tuesday. This would have resulted in the loss of roughly $2 billion dollars in funding for nonprofits across the country, including Washington state.
