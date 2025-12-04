Libraries and museums get federal funding back after Trump cuts

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is reinstating all grants that were previously terminated by the Trump administration. A short statement posted on the agency's website Wednesday reads, "this action supersedes any prior notices which may have been received related to grant termination."

The IMLS is the independent agency in charge of awarding federal grant funding to libraries and museums across the country. Earlier this year, it was the target of one of President Trump's executive orders, which led to the termination of grants that had been previously awarded.

Library insiders said the move particularly hurt small and rural libraries, with limited access to other sources of funding.

In response to the EO, attorneys general in 21 states filed a lawsuit against the administration, and in November a Rhode Island District Court judge ruled that the Trump administration's actions were unlawful. Now, libraries and museums across the country will have access to money that had been stuck in a months-long limbo.

American Library Association President Sam Helmick said in a statement that the reinstatement was a "massive win" for libraries in all states.

"We are breathing a sigh of relief, but the fight is not finished," the statement reads. "The administration can appeal court decisions. Congress can choose to not fund IMLS in future years. ALA calls on everyone who values libraries to remind their Congressmembers and elected officials at every level why America's libraries deserve more, not fewer resources."

NPR has reached out to IMLS representatives for comment.

Generally speaking, federal funding only makes up a small portion of the budget for public libraries. But it does help pay for workforce training and pilot programs, and it supports basic library services such as internet access in rural libraries. The IMLS awarded $266 million in grants to museums and libraries in 2024.

Copyright 2025 NPR