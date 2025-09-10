Right-wing activist and media personality Charlie Kirk has been shot and killed

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk has died. President Trump announced his death after Kirk was shot at a college campus in Utah. The president has ordered flags to fly at half-staff to mark Kirk's death. Kirk helped usher in an age of in-your-face conservative politics, especially for young voters. NPR's Stephen Fowler joins us now. Hi.

STEPHEN FOWLER, BYLINE: Hey there.

SUMMERS: So Stephen, having the president order flags to half-staff, that's something traditionally done in times of mourning. Tell us, what kind of relationship did Kirk have with President Trump?

FOWLER: Yeah, so flags are at half-staff. Think instances like the death of former President Jimmy Carter and other national tragedies. And this is because Charlie Kirk was somebody who was close to President Trump and was a trusted voice for the administration, particularly speaking for and about young people. Trump announcing Kirk's death on social media said, quote, "no one understood or had the heart of the youth in the United States of America better than Charlie."

SUMMERS: Let's take a step back here, if we can. What can you tell us about Kirk's appearance at today's event there in Utah?

FOWLER: He was speaking at Utah Valley University. It was the first stop of 15 planned American Comeback Tour events at college campuses around the country. Kirk was well-known as an energizing speaker and organizer focused on young conservatives, getting them registered to vote, getting them involved in their local Republican politics and really activating a key demographic for a party that has struggled, at times, with young people. He was one of the most influential voices in the GOP, with a popular podcast and video show that regularly influenced policy discussions and how they were talked about both inside and outside of Washington.

SUMMERS: For people who may be less familiar, tell us what it is that made Kirk so influential.

FOWLER: He cut his teeth pretty young, Juana, as somebody - as a skilled debater. He had often provocative framings and held events like the one at this college campus where he engaged with opponents and ideological critics instead of one-sided diatribes. His Turning Point group got started as a college campus free speech organization. But as Kirk got older, he became more savvy, turning debating and rhetoric into action. He was only 31, but in the last few years, he expanded Turning Point USA's empire into working with faith leaders and playing a large role in the successful ground game in the last election, helping turn out voters for Trump in key states. And that's really how he cemented his place as a heavyweight in mainstream Republican politics.

SUMMERS: Stephen, this is still a developing story, obviously, but there's already a conversation going on about political violence and that escalation. What can you tell us on that front?

FOWLER: Well, we don't know much right now about any motivation or anything about the shooter. We do know there is a deep concern from Americans about politically motivated violence. A July 2025 poll found three-quarters of Americans see politically motivated violence as a major problem. Just a few months ago, somebody assassinated the Democratic speaker of the Minnesota State House. There was arson of the Pennsylvania's governor's mansion in April. President Trump was shot last year on the campaign trail. But in the aftermath of this killing, Juana, you do have figures from across the political spectrum denouncing political violence and expressing condolences to Kirk's family.

SUMMERS: That is NPR's Stephen Fowler. Stephen, thank you.

