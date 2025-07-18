Congress officially rescinds CPB funding, impacting KNKX budget

Fifty-eight years after Congress created the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), federal legislation to officially eliminate CPB funding has now passed both the House and the Senate. That means that KNKX and public media organizations around the country have officially lost federal funding.

For those of us who believe in KNKX and in the value of public media, this is such a disheartening result.

That it ended this way does not take away from the nationwide effort to protect public media that was expressed from millions of listeners across the United States. And for KNKX, I know that many of you called and emailed your elected officials on our behalf. I am so appreciative of your effort.

Despite this setback, KNKX remains committed to our mission and service to you, this work is as vital as ever. We are here to connect you to news that informs and music that delights and inspires. We are here to help strengthen the bonds of community even among disagreement and hardship. We exist because of you.

Now, once again, the future of KNKX is in your hands.

The need is significant: at least $600,000 annually to fill the hole left by this vote. (I say “at least” because the CPB negotiated music rights on our behalf, and the financial repercussions of losing this benefit are undetermined. We estimate between $150,000 to $250,000 annually.)

“Many hands make for light work.” We ask for a little bit monthly from our many listeners. The best way to help close this gap is for you to become a Sustaining Member.

We seek 5,000 new Sustainers giving at $15 per month to close the gap left by a loss of federal funds. This is an ambitious goal. But we also know that you care, and we respect the power of community support in times of need. For many of you, this may be your first act of financial support. We need you to join the many others who already give.

Sustaining donors - monthly donors - are the bedrock of our financial stability. Sign up for a monthly gift today.

Your support will have a profound impact on our ability to continue serving Western Washington with jazz, blues, NPR and Northwest news.

Thank you for all you do for KNKX, for public media, and for the vital work that we do.