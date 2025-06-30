New round of financial scams are circulating in Washington

Officials are warning residents to be vigilant against new financial scams circulating in Washington state, that already account for millions of dollars stolen. Victims are told their account or card has been compromised and they have to click a link or call a number to resolve the issue. They are then instructed to take cash or buy gold and place that in a box for pickup. Couriers are often hired from legitimate websites for gig workers; unaware of the kind of pick-up and delivery they were making. Officials are asking residents to ignore any communication asking you to click on any link to deal with a fraud notice.

