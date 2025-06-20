Play about Iran's persecution of the Baha’i faith takes the stage in Seattle

As the world watches the conflict unfold between Israel and Iran, another, lesser-known drama involving Iran is the focus this week at Seattle’s Rainier Arts Center.

A play called “When The Moment Comes” centers on the persecution and genocide of followers of the Baha’i faith in Iran in the 1970’s and 1980’s. Hundreds were imprisoned and killed because they refused to denounce their faith.

