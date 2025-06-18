'Labubu' is a plush toy that is causing a frenzy. Here's its origin story

It's a plush doll. It's a bag charm. It's a collectible that recently sold for six figures. But no, this wildly popular creature isn't a Gremlin or one of the monsters in Maurice Sendak's children's classic Where the Wild Things Are.

Meet Labubu.

Labubus come in a range of sizes as figurines and plushies, but the most popular come in blind boxes (more on that below) and are beloved among young adults and considered a popular fashion trend — often clipped to bags or belt loops. Most recently, people dressing up as the plushie appeared at a Pride parade and a protest against immigration raids in Los Angeles.

Sahab Zaribaf / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A protester wearing a Labubu costume holds a placard calling on ICE to leave LA as protesters continue anti-ICE demonstrations on the second day in Los Angeles on June 7.

Whether or not these toys are in fact "cute" is up for debate. But there's no denying that their toothy, mischievous grins and furry bodies have become a global sensation — sparking long lines outside toy stores, selling out online within minutes, and listing for double or triple their original price on resale markets.

Last week, a life-size Labubu figure sold for more than $170,000 at the first Labubu art auction hosted by Yongle Auction in China. The event drew nearly 1,000 bidders, according to Yongle.

In the latest Word of the Week, we delve into the meaning and story behind Labubu — as well as, what its rise reveals about today's consumers.

Where does the name 'Labubu' come from?

Before they became highly sought-after collectibles, Labubus were storybook characters created by the artist Kasing Lung.

Born in Hong Kong, Lung moved to the Netherlands at age 7, where he quickly fell in love with Nordic fairy tales — especially those about elves. Inspired by the whimsical folklore, Lung launched an illustrated book series called The Monsters in 2015, featuring a playful tribe of female elves known as Labubus.

"That's why I wanted to create something that I've always known existed in my heart," he said in an interview with CGTN Europe in March. "It's amazing that so many people love it."

Labubus are described as kind-hearted and eager to help — though their good intentions can sometimes lead to chaos. According to Lung, there are about 100 different Labubus in the series. One of the storylines involves a Labubu who's dating a shy skeleton named Tycoco and often playfully teases him.

How Labubu became a global sensation

Lung released an artistic toy series inspired by the characters not long after The Monsters trilogy came out.

But the toy collection did not cause a global craze until he teamed up with Chinese toy company POP MART in 2019.

According to POP MART, the revenue generated from the first Monsters series launch "broke the sales record in the art toy category." Over the years, it has been spotted on the bags of pop singers like Dua Lipa, Rihanna, and Lisa from the K-pop group BLACKPINK.

Labubu dolls come in various colors and are sold in "blind boxes," meaning the figure inside is a mystery until opened. Part of the appeal is the surprise element, and the chance to unbox a rare "secret" doll.

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images Europe Close-up detail view of seven Labubu monsters during a street style fashion photo session, on June 12 in Paris, France.

In the U.S., one Labubu blind box retails for $27.99. But high demand often drives resale prices much higher. On eBay, a rare secret Chestnut Cocoa Labubu can fetch over $149.

The global craze around Labubus has also sparked markets for doll clothing and counterfeit Labubus, which are sometimes called "Lafufus."

What does the blind box craze say about today's consumers?

The concept of blind boxes isn't new. It taps into a long-standing fascination with mystery and chance, according to Michelle Parnett-Dwyer, a curator at the Strong Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y.

Think back to cereal box prizes, capsule toys from vending machines, or Japan's lucky bags, which are sealed bags filled with random items as a way for retailers to get rid of leftover stock, Parnett-Dwyer said. Even trading cards, such as Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh, offer a similar thrill.

Behrouz Mehri / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images In this picture taken on Nov. 14, 2017, a woman looks at her newly-dispensed item in her hunt for capsule toys at a store in Tokyo's Akihabara district.

" I think there's a lot of things where the popularity among adults or young adults stems from childhood nostalgia," Parnett-Dwyer said.

She added that reconnecting with your inner child is ultimately a positive thing.

" I think play is crucial for everybody at all ages. It helps us to engage with each other. It helps us in a way — it's a cliché — but it helps us to stay young," she said.

