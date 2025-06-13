WA carbon market prices rebound after voter initiative to repeal the Climate Commitment Act failed

Prices in Washington state's carbon market have rebounded after a voter initiative to repeal the Climate Commitment Act failed. Total revenue from last week's auction of allowances for carbon emissions came in at more than $321 million for just one quarter. Since the program's start, the state has raised $3.2 billion for investment in climate-related projects. Critics of the system say it's pushing prices up for gas, energy, and other consumer goods.

