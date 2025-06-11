Donate
New report highlights issues of behavioral health treatment in King County Correctional Facility

KNKX Public Radio | By Mitch Borden
Published June 11, 2025 at 9:55 AM PDT

The King County Auditor‘s Office released Tuesday a report detailing issues surrounding how behavioral health is being treated at the King County Correctional Facility. One issue is that the vast majority of people in 2023 were released without a supply of medication they were receiving while in jail. One of the county’s auditors said people should be given their medication when they are released so they have time to connect with a medical provider in their community. Jail Health Services is currently working to find more ways to get people their medication when they are released.

