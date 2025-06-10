Donate
Environmental groups continue fighting two logging claims in the Elwha watershed

KNKX Public Radio | By Bellamy Pailthorp
Published June 10, 2025 at 12:08 PM PDT

Environmental groups continue to fight two logging claims for the ‘Parched’ and ‘Tree Well’ parcels in the Elwha watershed, mature forests that were sold off shortly before state Public Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove took office. Upthegrove put a 6-month moratorium on that kind of logging as his first official act. Upthegrove says he’s focused on developing a policy going forward to preserve similar stands statewide, while protecting water quality where timber is cut. He plans to unveil that policy around July.

Tags
Dave UpthegroveElwa Riverlogging
Bellamy Pailthorp
Bellamy Pailthorp covers the environment for KNKX with an emphasis on climate justice, human health and food sovereignty. She enjoys reporting about how we will power our future while maintaining healthy cultures and livable cities. Story tips can be sent to bpailthorp@knkx.org.
See stories by Bellamy Pailthorp
