Environmental groups continue fighting two logging claims in the Elwha watershed

Environmental groups continue to fight two logging claims for the ‘Parched’ and ‘Tree Well’ parcels in the Elwha watershed, mature forests that were sold off shortly before state Public Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove took office. Upthegrove put a 6-month moratorium on that kind of logging as his first official act. Upthegrove says he’s focused on developing a policy going forward to preserve similar stands statewide, while protecting water quality where timber is cut. He plans to unveil that policy around July.

