LGBTQ+ advocates raise rainbow flag at WA State Capitol to kick off Pride month

KNKX Public Radio | By Freddy Monares
Published June 5, 2025 at 9:26 AM PDT

State officials and LGBTQ+ advocates raised the rainbow flag to kick off Pride month over Washington's Capitol building on Wednesday. During the ceremony, a presenter was interrupted when a graduating class of Washington State Patrol cadets marched up the steps of the legislative building for a ceremony inside. Later, during the graduation ceremony, Washington State Patrol Academy Captain Rob Sharpe apologized to both crowds for the prior clash, explaining it as a miscommunication.

Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares has covered politics, housing inequalities and Native American communities for a newspaper and a public radio station in Montana. He grew up in East Los Angeles, California, and moved to Missoula, Montana, in 2015 with the goal of growing in his career. Get in touch at fmonares@knkx.org.
