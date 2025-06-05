LGBTQ+ advocates raise rainbow flag at WA State Capitol to kick off Pride month

State officials and LGBTQ+ advocates raised the rainbow flag to kick off Pride month over Washington's Capitol building on Wednesday. During the ceremony, a presenter was interrupted when a graduating class of Washington State Patrol cadets marched up the steps of the legislative building for a ceremony inside. Later, during the graduation ceremony, Washington State Patrol Academy Captain Rob Sharpe apologized to both crowds for the prior clash, explaining it as a miscommunication.

