Candidates for Tacoma’s next mayor offer diverse experiences for voters to weigh

KNKX Public Radio | By Mitch Borden
Published May 27, 2025 at 9:38 AM PDT

The candidates running to be Tacoma's next mayor have a wide array of experiences that residents will have to weigh when they decide who will be mayor later this fall. But in Tacoma, the position of mayor has a lot less power than in other communities because of the city's Council-Manager style government, which makes the city manager the chief executive officer of the city.

The top two candidates who receive the most votes in the Aug. 5 Tacoma primary will face off in the November general election.
